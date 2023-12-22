Stories to remember from 2023

10. The LSU lakes project finally began

The $32 million first phase of the long-awaited University Lakes Project began after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave the go-ahead in June.

The project includes dredging and deepening the lakes to amend their flow and water quality and adding pedestrian paths and other enhancements to improve the user experience.

This summer’s extreme heat dried up portions of the lakes, making it difficult for crews to maneuver their equipment. Dredging began in earnest in September.

Even so, the anticipated Stanford boardwalk, a pedestrian bridge over University Lake enabling walkers and joggers to cross between East Lakeshore Drive and South Lakeshore Drive without using Stanford Avenue, is currently not funded. It does remain in the plans.

9. A year of dramatic economic trends

The Capital Region economy doesn’t always fit neatly into national trends, but it never avoids them entirely.

Recent Federal Reserve interest rate hikes have contributed to a dramatic housing market slowdown. While the national inflation rate has slowed, the 3.7% annual price growth posted this fall is on top of the historic rates seen in 2021 and 2022, raising costs for Capital Region business owners and consumers.

Additionally, with a tight job market nationwide, many local employers are working harder than ever to attract and retain talent in an environment with more than two openings for every unemployed worker.

8. A slow train coming

Louisiana and Amtrak officials have officially agreed to resume passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

While it isn’t yet paid for, state officials are confident the federal government will approve the grant funding to make it happen. Passenger trains between the state’s two biggest cities stopped running in 1969, and local officials have been trying to bring them back for more than a decade.

Gov. John Bel Edwards expects service to commence by 2027, predicting it will grow the economy in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and “all points in between,” while helping the two cities compete as a single “super-region.”