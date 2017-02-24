Spanish Town association worried about parade’s impact on neighborhood’s reputation

The Spanish Town Civic Association is concerned about the neighborhood's reputation after last year's Spanish Town Parade controversies. (File photo)

The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade rolls on Saturday, and members of the Spanish Town Civic Association are worried the controversial statements from paraders in the past are hurting the neighborhood’s reputation.

“There’s always a concern,” says Darryl Gissel, a Spanish Town resident and member of the association. “Spanish Town is probably the most diverse neighborhood in the whole city and it’s a melting pot and we all blend together very well. … We do have a concern about people always thinking the parade is the neighborhood, unfortunately, and they are two separate groups.”

On Feb. 16, association chair Mary Jane Marcantel said in a letter addressed to the parade’s organizers that the event has become a de facto extension of Spanish Town, even though it’s not regulated or controlled by the neighborhood. She asked leaders of the Society for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana, which organizes the parade, to send the letter to individual krewes to ensure that any issues are directed at those who created the controversy, not the neighborhood itself.

