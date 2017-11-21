Slowly but surely: Baton Rouge ITEP committee taking shape

Nearly a month after Mayor Sharon Weston Broome issued an executive order creating a committee to review applications for the controversial ITEP program, the panel is beginning to take shape.

Two of the four members will likely be in place by tonight, as the process for handling East Baton Rouge Parish’s newfound authority over the tax break continues at a slow pace.

The Metro Council is set to pick its member at tonight’s meeting. Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson, who is introducing the item, says councilmen Matt Watson and Buddy Amoroso have expressed interest. Councilman LaMont Cole also says he is would like to serve on the panel.

“I’m sure there are a couple people interested,” Wilson says. “I’ve got to talk to some people.”

Edward “Skip” Rhorer, chief civil deputy at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, will also serve on the committee, according to Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel, who adds the administration doesn’t yet have its designee selected. East Baton Rouge Parish School Board President Evelyn Ware-Jackson says the school board also has yet to pick its member.

