Sam and Cody Carroll are back in Baton Rouge, with plans to open a new Hot Tails restaurant

By
-
Insider
Culinary couple Sam and Cody Carroll have returned to Baton Rouge and plan on opening a second Hot Tails location. (Courtesy the Food Network)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
Sam and Cody Carroll, stars of the Food Network's 'Cajun Aces' are back in Baton Rouge and plan to open a new Hot Tails restaurant.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR