Restaurateurs create PAC to lobby for hotel tax increase in Baton Rouge

Members of the Louisiana Restaurant Association have created a political action committee to support a 2% hotel occupancy tax increase that will be on the November ballot in Baton Rouge.

Peter Sclafani, chef and co-owner of Ruffino’s Restaurant, and Stan Harris, CEO of the LRA, filed paperwork in August to create the Baton Rouge Tourism Now Political Action Committee.

It’s goal, Harris says, is to get the hotel tax passed. “When there are hotel rooms that are full,” Harris says, “it supports the restaurants as well.”

If passed, the tax would send around $1.3 million annually to Visit Baton Rouge, the city-parish tourism agency, and another $1.3 million to the Raising Cane’s River Center for facility improvements. Voters rejected the measure last year on a ballot that included several proposed tax hikes.

