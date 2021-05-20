BusinessInsider Keeping in contact with remote-working employees boosts morale By Caitie Burkes - May 20, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print PANDEMIC PANIC: The lack of regular human interaction, coupled with other COVID-19 fears, has taken a mental health toll on many employees, says Jeff Soileau, senior partner at InHealth Strategies, a population health and well-being consulting company. (Don Kadair) Keeping in contact with remote-working employees—and showing you care about how they are doing—is proving vital to the health of your workforce … and business. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in