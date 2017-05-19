Property purchased for Comite River Diversion Canal mitigation

File photo

The Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District has purchased roughly 89 acres in the McHugh Swamp area to be used for mitigation purposes for the long-delayed Comite River Diversion Canal.

The conservation district, represented by Ben Babin, paid $455,000 to Leonard M. Blanchard and Donna Farley Blanchard of Greenwell Springs. The sellers sold the district two parcels of land—one about 86 acres and the other about 3.2 acres—in a deal that closed earlier this month.

Dietmar Rietschier, executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, says the parcels are part of right-of-way and mitigation land the district needed to buy in the McHugh Swamp area for the unfinished water control project.

“We’re coming along the canal’s right-of-way, and we’re purchasing the land in anticipation of construction,” he says. The commission purchased nearly 313 acres for mitigation purposes last year. The commission is in the process of acquiring additional mitigation land, Rietschier says.

