This Baton Rouge wealth management firm is doubling its office footprint

Highland Wealth, the Baton Rouge wealth management firm, on Tuesday announced plans for a major office expansion that will double its physical footprint.

The expansion project will build out the firm’s current building near the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road. The expanded space will feature private offices, collaborative workspaces and training areas.

According to Highland Wealth, the goal is to create a “purpose-driven environment that supports team growth and elevated client service.” The firm’s team, client base and assets under management have all seen steady growth in recent years, driven largely by the strength of its referral network and increasing demand for comprehensive wealth management services.

“In less than seven years, Highland Wealth has grown from a single room of six team members to a team of nearly 30 professionals,” a statement from the firm reads. “Doubling its physical space represents the next phase of the firm’s vision to deliver exceptional financial planning and expand its presence as a leading resource in the Baton Rouge community.”

Highland Wealth currently has seven advisers who hold the Certified Financial Planner certification, which it describes as the “gold standard in the financial planning profession.” CFP professionals are held to a fiduciary standard, acting in their client’s best interest.

The office build-out will enable the firm to build on that foundation by welcoming new professionals later this year. Construction is expected to be completed by late 2026.

“This expansion is more than an investment in property,” says founding partner Jeffery King. “It’s an investment in our clients, culture and the future of Baton Rouge. We’re thrilled about this next step in our journey.”

Highland Wealth is an affiliate of Northwestern Mutual, a national leader in financial services.