Peggy Scott: 2020 Baton Rouge Business Hall of Fame inductee

Hall of Fame inductee Peggy Scott’s record of success proves nothing is impossible, including the shattering of the corporate glass ceiling.

There is something magnetic about Peggy Scott. When she talks, her excitement seems to physically travel from her mouth to the fingertips of her hands that she quickly holds out when making a point, almost like she is getting ready for a bear hug. She delivers wisdom-filled quotes like “the best predictor of future performance is in the past,” “you can’t get blood out of a turnip,” and her favorite: “the impossible just takes a little longer.” She is a quick thinker and mover, and when asked a question, she answers it, gets excited about another thought and then quickly jumps into a story about teamwork in the workplace, believing in people and why challenges are so much fun.

“I am drawn to companies that have tremendous opportunity for growth or tremendous challenges,” says Scott, 67. “Whenever anyone says to me, ‘this is impossible,’ I say it’s not. It just might take a little bit longer.”

Scott’s biography is a five-page, front-and-back, narrative of a life filled with academic awards, industry career highs and many career firsts. Her name is often followed by an alphabet soup of letters—CFO, CEO, COO, CPA, and she has won countless awards, including the Wall Street Journal’s National Financial Executive of the Year, as the first woman and only Louisianan.

“I never realized when I shattered the glass ceiling that they would piece it together and give it back to me as an award,” she says. Scott’s excitement combined with her tenacity, intelligence, fortitude and confidence have made her an asset to the many companies she has helped fix and grow over the last four decades, her supporters say.

“Peggy is extremely intelligent, and she applies her knowledge in a way that brings a solution,” says Diane Souza, 67, retired chief executive officer with United Healthcare, who worked for Scott at Deloitte. “But what has impressed me most about her is that people followed her from state to state and job to job. She garners that level of respect, loyalty and commitment because of the way she treats people. She is able to have empathy and work with people even when they make mistakes.”

Scott graduated magna cum laude from LSU in 1972 and later received her MBA from Tulane University. She was the first woman to make partner at Deloitte—the nation’s largest accounting firm and predominantly male-dominated during that time—where she worked for 16 years. When she left to join General Health System as senior vice president, chief financial officer and head of corporate services, she secured funding for a new hospital on Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Scott also worked for Novant Health, a $2 billion North Carolina-based health care organization. As its executive vice president and chief financial officer, Scott led the acquisition of 21 hospitals from Columbia/HCA Healthcare. She then returned to Louisiana to work for Pan-American Life Insurance in New Orleans as its executive vice president of operations and chief financial officer, tripling sales. After Hurricane Katrina, she eventually returned to Baton Rouge to work for Blue Cross as its executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, upping the company’s national awards, financial rankings and customer service successes.

While her time as CEO is complete, she continues to stay busy, serving on multiple boards, including as Central Louisiana Electric Co-Op’s (Cleco’s) board chair and as an adviser and mentor to companies facing challenges and growth. She also stays involved in helping Baton Rouge. Her community service accolades are as varied as her résumé. She is involved with the Blue Cross Foundation to promote healthy living, LSU’s College of Business and the LSU Ag Center, where she is listed as an advanced master gardener.

“What’s unusual about Peggy is that she is very compassionate but also incredibly effective,” says Andrew Chapman, senior managing director for Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, who is a member of the Cleco Board of Managers. “She is effective at getting things done in a way that is sensitive. I find her a terrific partner to work with.”

Scott was raised in a small home across from Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge. She was five years old when her father died unexpectedly from a massive heart attack, widowing her 32-year-old mother and leaving Scott and her older sister fatherless. Determined to raise strong and educated women, Scott’s mother worked with her daughters to defy boundaries and limits.

“She preached faith, education, fortitude and self-sufficiency,” Scott says. “And really focused on us being able to do for ourselves.” There were times when Scott would play jacks alone, with a miniature Mother Mary figurine as her opponent. The memory is so special to Scott that she still has the bag of jacks and the small statue of Mary. When asked who won, she chuckles and says, “I did, but Mary did, too. I didn’t cheat Mary.”

After her father died, Scott’s mother went back to business school and became an office manager.

“She taught us when you have a go-for-it attitude, don’t worry about failure and wrap all of that up with some skills that nothing was impossible,” Scott says. “And if I had a nickel for every time she said, ‘If so and so can do that, so can you.’ I didn’t know boundaries.”

Scott used the wisdom her mom instilled in her to climb the corporate ladder, which was rare for women during the ‘70s and ‘80s. She had the confidence and the intelligence to navigate industries that weren’t used to successful women.

“I wasn’t fearless or courageous,” she says. “I was an experiment. I was one of three women in the college of business when I graduated and when I entered the workforce, there weren’t that many women. They had no reference point, so I made it my mission to make them my ardent supporters. Don’t get me wrong, some were awful. But most weren’t. And I’m just not afraid of men. I know when I’m insulted. When you call me sweetie or dear, that’s not always an insult. A lot just rolls off me.”

Scott has a voracious appetite for knowledge, fast cars—specifically Jaguars—and is a self-proclaimed workaholic. When she is not working, she is gardening, caring for her colorful and plentiful flowerbeds at her home that sits off Highland Road.

Scott has been married to her husband, Loren, for 48 years. He is 10 years older than her and widowed. When they met, he had two young daughters, ages 2 and 3, and now they are grown and have children of their own. Scott and her husband are now grandparents of four.

One of their traditions is taking each grandchild to Washington, D.C., to learn the history of the U.S. and what makes it the best country in the world, Scott says. When she starts talking about opportunity in America, she is animated again, hands waving, and passionately describing the advantages Americans enjoy. Her hands move as quickly as her mouth as she talks about the issues other countries have faced. She and Loren travel often and know what life is like in other countries. She encourages her friends and families to seize the day and take the trip. And, of course, she has the best quote to sum up another nugget of wisdom: “People always say ‘someday.’ And you know what, someday is not a date on a calendar. There’s never going to be a good time. So just go do it now.”