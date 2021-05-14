Partisan politics playing role in consumer decisions

Following one of the most divisive elections in history, Americans are identifying with companies that have strong political positions.

That’s according to the latest rankings from the annual Axios/Harris 100 poll, an annual survey to gauge the reputation of the most visible brands in the country. This year’s list shows that brands with clear partisan identifications are becoming more popular, according to the analysis.

Patagonia was named the top brand in America, according to the survey. The outdoor gear brand sued the Trump Administration in 2017 to protect national monuments.

Several conservative brands performed well, too. Chick-fil-A, known for supporting Christian values, moved up in the rankings, from 11th last year to fourth this year. Hobby Lobby appeared on the list for the first time, as did Latino food brand Goya, which became a political lightning rod after the company’s CEO praised then-President Donald Trump last summer.

This year’s reputation rankings reflect a return to normalcy in the business world, according to the analysis. While many of the most polarizing companies are doing better than last year, they aren’t necessarily the most visible companies.

Blue-chip brands that consumers relied on heavily throughout the pandemic remain the most visible to Americans, including Amazon, Walmart, Apple, Facebook, Google, Target, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, Nike and McDonald’s.

Meanwhile “coronavirus companies,” including Clorox, Peloton and DoorDash, have all moved off of this year’s list after ranking high last year.

See the full report.