A West Virginia medical imaging firm has acquired this Baton Rouge company

Radon Medical Imaging has acquired Baton Rouge-based Majestic Medical Solutions, expanding its footprint into Louisiana and Mississippi, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The deal, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2025, marks Radon’s fourth add-on acquisition as it continues an aggressive growth strategy. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, Majestic provides equipment maintenance, asset management and technical support services to hospitals and health care facilities, with a strong reputation for customer service. Founder Jeff Sirk will join Radon’s leadership team and remain involved in the combined business, according to the announcement.

Charleston, West Virginia-based Radon, backed by private equity firm 5th Century Partners, has expanded rapidly in recent years, growing its geographic reach to 26 states and more than tripling revenue since 2022. The acquisition enhances its ability to deliver end-to-end imaging equipment services across a broader regional footprint.

Read the full announcement.