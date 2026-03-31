Drivers feel the squeeze as the US average for gas tops $4 a gallon

U.S. gas prices jumped past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 on Tuesday, as the Iran war pushes fuel prices higher worldwide.

According to motor club AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.02—over a dollar more expensive than before the war began. The last time U.S. drivers were collectively paying this much at the pump was nearly four years ago, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The price is a national average, meaning drivers in some states have been paying well over $4 a gallon for a while now. Prices vary between states due to factors ranging from nearby supply to differing tax rates.

In Baton Rouge, the lowest prices were recorded at $3.27 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched the joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil—the main ingredient in gasoline—has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East. Both Brent crude, the international standard, and benchmark U.S. crude are now going for more than $100 per barrel, up from roughly $70 before the war.

Read the full story from the Associated Press.