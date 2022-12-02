Panel targets tax incentives as way to eliminate state income tax

A panel of state lawmakers is studying the possible elimination of personal and corporate income taxes in Louisiana.

One option it’s probing to offset the loss of state income tax revenue is to replace it with the money that currently goes toward tax incentives, ranging from property tax breaks given to nonprofits to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

A Louisiana House subcommittee has met almost weekly since October, fulfilling a resolution Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, sponsored that the House passed earlier in the year. Nelson has been vocal about his desire to eliminate the state income taxes as well as a wide variety of tax breaks.

The House Ways and Means State Tax Structure Subcommittee spent most of Wednesday scrutinizing the state’s lucrative tax breaks for corporations and nonprofits as part of a greater effort to study ways to eliminate the state’s income taxes. Nelson sponsored bills in 2021 to do just that, with the personal income tax elimination proposal advancing from Ways and Means before it languished on the House floor. The corporate version didn’t even get a committee vote.

Subcommittee members heard testimony from officials with Louisiana Economic Development and the Louisiana Tax Commission with much of the discussion focusing on property tax exemptions.

Nelson’s resolution states that Louisiana collects more than $10 billion in annual tax revenue but hands out roughly $6.8 billion in the form of exemptions, rebates, refunds, deductions and other credits.

Property taxes, however, do not generate state revenue and are levied only at the parish and city levels. Nevertheless, the panel is scrutinizing property tax exemptions as part of a “systematic review” of the relationship between state and local government revenue raising systems, according to the resolution.

The subcommittee also took aim at ITEP, one of Louisiana’s most notable and perhaps most scrutinized corporate subsidies.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.