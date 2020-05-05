2020 Influential Women in Business: Norisha Kirts Glover, owner of NRK Construction LLC, is one of eight members of this year's class.

Norisha Kirts Glover

Owner, NRK Construction LLC

Hometown: Tioga

Age: 38

Family: Married to husband Carlos,

with one child: Kennedy

Years with company: 5

After a 13-year career in fundraising, Norisha Kirts Glover realized she was ready for a career change, wanting to take more ownership over her professional destiny as opposed to it being pre-determined by a large organization. She had no idea that would eventually mean owning her own construction company.

At the time, Glover was interested in three things: managing people, projects and budgets. So when a friend suggested pursuing construction, she decided to take a risk, seeing various growth opportunities in the field.

“What I want women to see with me is that they are not beholden to whatever their current job is,” says Glover, who has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and a master’s in public administration from LSU. “You can take whatever your skills or strengths are and transition them to whatever works for you.”

Over the past five years, Glover has grown NRK Construction into a respected design-build residential and commercial construction firm specializing in sheetrock, painting and flooring services. Since going full time with the firm in 2016, Glover’s scope of work has transformed from predominately repairing homes ravaged by the 2016 floods to, in recent years, picking up more high-profile commercial projects within the community, such as Chef Jay Ducote’s planned brick-and-mortar Gov’t Taco restaurant on Government Street and the Baton Rouge Metro Airport’s first offsite parking lot, which will feature 183 parking spots.

They’re the kinds of projects Glover resolved she would bid on years ago, and only as the prime contractor—a financially driven move that, while beneficial, often prevents her from participating in minority-owned and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise programs, which typically help local business owners get work as subcontractors. Though Glover sees value in the programs (and has utilized them before), she thinks back to why she shifted careers: to take more risks and have greater autonomy in her job, which, she says, is better achieved in the prime role.

Despite having thousands of competitors in the Greater Baton Rouge area alone, Glover doesn’t do any advertising, meaning 100% of NRK Construction’s business comes from word of mouth. Consequently, she credits much of her professional success to the meaningful relationships she’s been able to develop over the years, which have landed her clients, vendors and trusted mentors she can rely on for advice. Included in her Rolodex is a core group of local businesswomen who represent a variety of fields, such as Louisiana Lottery President and CEO Rose Hudson, longtime fundraising consultant Beverly Brooks Thompson and Forte and Tablada President and CEO Ann Trappey.

“Relationships can come from anywhere. It’s about being able to discern who’s legitimate versus who isn’t,” Glover says. “Then, it’s just nurturing those relationships and always being honest with those people. That’s what will continue to catapult my company.”

Of course, there have been road bumps along the way. On one occasion, a woman told Glover that her husband and father didn’t want her to hire Glover as their general contractor because she was a woman. While those kinds of instances have fortunately been few and far between, Glover acknowledges that, by coming into the game late, she’s had to work especially hard to be taken seriously, whether that involved shadowing a friend, Ronald Freeman of Freeman Construction, on a job site, or taking 11 months to study for the general contractor’s exam while still working full time for her previous employer.

Still, Glover finds joy in carrying over lessons learned from one project to the next, a cycle she hopes will help build NRK Construction into a national firm specializing in education and health care facilities.

“Maybe one day my daughter will want to take over this company; maybe she won’t,” Glover says. “But it’s important for me to leave a legacy, no matter what.”

MILESTONES

2004: Earns a Master’s of Public Administration degree.

2014: Named as a Business Report Forty Under 40 recipient.

2015: Opens own company, NRK Construction.

2016: Company business surges in the aftermath of the August 2016 flood.

2019: Becomes a Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Graduate.

2019: Company wins the Score/SBA Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.

2020: Becomes president of the Junior League of Baton Rouge.

Q&A

Proudest business achievement

To go through the Goldman Sachs program and use the time to analyze my business, make decisions about what I need to change, and implement them in less than a year was thrilling.

Hardest lesson learned

Those who start with you are not necessarily the ones who will continue to grow with you, even if you want them to. They have to be as invested in themselves and their growth as you are.

Best advice

Always negotiate! You cannot get what you are not willing to ask for.

