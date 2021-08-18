News alert: Mary Bird Perkins, OLOL to part ways; cancer center finds new out-of-state partner

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is ending its affiliation with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and has announced it is partnering with a Nashville-based network of independent oncology practices, OneOncology.

As envisioned, the deal will enable Mary Bird Perkins, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, to remain an independent, community-owned nonprofit, while also enabling it to grow regionally and become more competitive and efficient.

Because OneOncology has a growing network of independent practices around the country, it will provide MBPCC with resources—such as access to its pricey, oncology-specific electronic health records platform—and savings on expensive cancer drugs.

“We believe we can grow best by being independent and partnering with this independent group,” MBPCC CEO Todd Stevens says. “Louisiana can sometimes be a little inwardly focused and being a part of this network will bring an avenue of interdisciplinary engagement to be a part of something bigger. Those challenges are super exciting to us.”

Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, MBPCC will sign a management agreement with OneOncology, which will provide back office, purchasing and IT functions for the local cancer center.

OneOncology will also invest in the center, enabling MBPCC, once the deal is finalized, to begin providing many of the patient services that, in Baton Rouge at least, were previously provided at OLOL, including lab work, imaging and chemotherapy infusion.

Joining MBPCC in partnership with OneOncology are the two largest radiation and medical oncology groups across the state that have worked with the cancer center for decades—Southeastern Louisiana Radiation Oncology Group and Northshore Oncology Associates.

Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, which is owned by OLOL and serves the Baton Rouge market, is also expected to join the partnership at the end of this year or early 2022.

That means more competition in the market, assuming OLOL will continue to provide its own cancer services with a new or different physician group.

It also represents more shake ups and realignments in what is a rapidly changing healthcare market.

Though those in the healthcare community had been aware of talks between OLOL and MBPCC for several weeks, OLOL responded today to the announcement in a strongly worded statement that underscores the seeming bad blood that now exists across this market among several former long standing partners.

“We were reassured by Mary Bird Perkins that their preference was to continue our relationship for the radiation and management services they provide. We were stunned to learn only last night that they are selling to an out-of-state private equity group,” OLOL Spokesman Ryan Cross says. “We are very disheartened to see our good work together in cancer care, built over the past decade, being dismantled for out-of-state interests. … Seeing one of our trusted partners make a financial sale of a community not-for-profit asset is sad and calls up questions for partners, donors and patients.”

MPCC says the deal is not a sale but an affiliation and management agreement.

