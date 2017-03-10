New health plan must offer strong alternative to existing mandate, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana says

Any replacement to the Affordable Care Act should provide adequate tax credits for people to buy insurance and include an effective alternative to the current individual mandate, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana says in a statement issued today.

John Maginnis, Blue Cross spokesman, stopped short of criticizing or applauding the current House GOP plan, the American Health Care Act, which is making its way through the House. It is unclear how much the plan would cost or how many fewer people would be uninsured, as the Congressional Budget Office has not yet scored the bill.

Blue Cross joins a chorus of interest groups offering their views of the proposal, including the AARP and the Federation of American Hospitals. Conservative think tanks like the Heritage Foundation and Americans for Prosperity all have come out against the bill.

