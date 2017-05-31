With new council and mayor, Smoke-free EBR relaunches push for smoking ban

A year after a Metro Council vote on whether to end smoking in area bars and casinos ended in a deadlock, Smoke-free EBR today relaunched its campaign for a smoking ban in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The coalition, with support from some Metro Council members and community leaders, held a 10 a.m. press conference at Perkins Rowe, urging city-parish officials to pass the ban, which the coalition says would protect some 3,000 Baton Rouge workers from secondhand smoke.

Raegan Carter, Smoke-free EBR spokeswoman, says the coalition also will engage in a large media campaign to drum up support and educate residents about the risks associated with smoking and the proposed ordinance, which died on the Metro Council’s floor last year with a 6-6 vote following a lengthy discussion.

“We realize this year that we have a new council and a new mayor that are more aware of the importance of the issue,” she says.

Daily Report has the full story.