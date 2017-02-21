Move over Hidden Valley: Baton Rouge’s Hanley’s salad dressings headed to Wal-Mart

Baton Rouge-based Hanley's salad dressings will arrive in Louisiana Wal-Mart stores in April. (File photo)

Hanley’s is shipping its first 1,000 cases of salad dressing later this week to Wal-Mart stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

The local maker of all-natural dressings inked a deal last year with the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant, and will begin supplying Wal-Mart stores with four of its five dressings: Sensation, Strawberry, Avocado and Creole Ranch.

It’s a huge step for the mom-and-pop company, which was founded by husband and wife team Richard and Kate Hanley in 2012. Nearly five years later, they remain its only two employees and still do much of the mixing and packaging of their product by hand.

“Never in a million years we thought we’d be in Wal-Mart,” Richard Hanley says. “But when they come calling you can’t say no.”

