Home Business LSU adjusting to COVID-19 realities NEW LOOK: Among the changes LSU students will notice this fall is a requirement to wear face masks while walking through campus. (Katherine Seghers, LSU Strategic Communications) BusinessInsider LSU adjusting to COVID-19 realities By Caitie Burkes - July 14, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print LSU faces several new operational and financial realities as the start of the fall semester grows closer. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business Baton Rouge restaurants are open, but… Business Oil and gas industry looking for gut punch tax relief Insider Rouzan makes a TND turnaround Business City-parish announces start of traffic signal upgrades Insider JR Ball: What’s in a name? Power Business Getting Gordon: The man behind the billboards Insider 5 most expensive homes on the Baton Rouge market Insider Design: River Center Branch Library Business Entrepreneur: Cameron Jackson Business 3 things to know: Jon LeBlanc