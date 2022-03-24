Louisiana loses more than 27,000 residents in 12-month period

Louisiana lost more than 27,000 residents from July 1, 2020 to July 1 of last year, or about 0.6% of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The bureau’s report is a mixed bag for the Capital Region, with East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville and Pointe Coupee losing population while other parishes gained or held steady.

Lake Charles had the largest percentage decrease among metro areas in the nation at 5.3%, the bureau says.

More than 73% of U.S. counties experienced natural decrease in 2021, up from 45.5% in 2019 and 55.5% in 2020. Natural decrease occurs when there are more deaths than births in a population over a given period.

Some counties (and parishes) also experienced population declines attributable to migration, and that was particularly true in Louisiana. States with the highest percentages of counties with net domestic migration loss—people moving from one area to another within the U.S.—were Alaska (80.0%), Louisiana (71.9%) and Illinois (65.7%).