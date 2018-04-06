Louisiana less politically, socially divided than much of the nation, Isaacson says during PAR keynote

While the rest of the nation seems to lose all sense of civility and reason as political divides deepen, Louisiana, believe it or not, still has the inherent ability to rise above the fray and find common ground.

That’s the message Walter Isaacson conveyed in his keynote speech, titled “Leadership and the Search for Common Ground,” at the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana’s 2018 Annual Conference & Luncheon this afternoon. Isaacson, a New Orleans native and Tulane history professor, is the author of bestselling biographies Leonardo da Vinci and Steve Jobs as well as the former CEO of CNN and editor ofTime magazine. He is also the current president and CEO of the Aspen Institute.

Isaacson commended PAR’s public policy research work in Louisiana and compared it to Benjamin Franklin’s approach to civic life and his club, The Junto, which posed questions on public issues and researched practical solutions. Members were not allowed to be unnecessarily contentious, and they appealed to Franklin’s 13 virtues, including temperance, sincerity and moderation.

