Louisiana industry desperately seeking ITEP clarity

By
-
Insider
ITEP
CONFUSION REIGNS: Jerry Jones, in his second term as chairman of the state Board of Commerce & Industry, says it’s been difficult navigating ITEP requests since the changes implemented by Gov. John Bel Edwards. (Don Kadair)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
The curious case of Bollinger Shipyards highlights the latest ITEP issue to arise since Gov. John Bel Edwards altered the program.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR