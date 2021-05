We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

BREC supporters are fighting back against Republican Sen. Bodie White’s efforts to break up the parish parks system with a billboard campaign that begins airing today. Prominent businessman Richard Lipsey’s 501C4 organization, Put Louisiana First, is sponsoring the billboards, which will state simply in large, block letters, “Don’t’ break up BREC. Call your state representative. Oppose SB205.”