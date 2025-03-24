Landry, Trump tout new $5B Hyundai steel plant in Donaldsonville

In a Monday afternoon press conference from the White House, Gov. Jeff Landry and President Donald Trump announced that South Korean automaker Hyundai plans to build a $5.8 billion steel plant in Ascension Parish.

Though media reports revealed the deal back in January, this is the first time that officials have spoken publicly about it. The announcement comes as Hyundai moves to boost production on American soil in an effort to avoid Trump’s tariffs.

“This investment is a clear demonstration that tariffs strongly work. … There are no tariffs if you make your cars in America,” Trump said.

The plant, which is expected to create an estimated 1,400 new jobs, will be built on a 1,700-acre site in the RiverPlex MegaPark near Donaldsonville. Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

The facility will produce 2.7 million metric tons of “low-carbon” steel per year. The steel will be used by Hyundai’s U.S. assembly plants to manufacture electric vehicles as well as by other automakers. Hyundai currently has two U.S. assembly plants—one in Alabama and one in Georgia—though a second Georgia plant is on the way.

Hyundai plans to import an estimated 3.6 million tons of iron ore to the plant per year. The automaker is partnering with the Port of South Louisiana to build a deepwater dock in Ascension Parish to accommodate shipments.

To support the project’s workforce needs, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and River Parishes Community College will develop a new local workforce training center.

The state offered Hyundai a “competitive” incentives package to land the project, according to Louisiana Economic Development, which includes a $100 million performance-based grant for infrastructure improvements. The automaker is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

Landry pointed to recent efforts to make Louisiana more business friendly as instrumental to landing the project. He also credited Trump for creating the conditions that made the deal possible.

“This is America seeing the America First policy in action,” Landry said. “It’s not just promises. It’s about action.”

And while the project will still need to secure necessary permits before moving forward, Trump assured Landry that he would have no issue doing so.

“If you have any trouble getting permits, come see me,” Trump told Landry. “You won’t have any trouble.”

The new steel plant is part of a larger, $21 billion investment that Hyundai plans to make in the U.S. over the next four years, according to company chairman Euisun Chung. Hyundai is the world’s third-largest automaker.

The deal likely took shape when Landry and a handful of state officials traveled to South Korea on an economic development mission in October.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated since its original publication.