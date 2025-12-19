Roundup: Baton Rouge General / TikTok / Drug prices / Christmas dining

Planting roots: Baton Rouge General on Thursday broke ground on its new Livingston Parish hospital, located in Denham Springs at the intersection of Juban Road and Interstate 12. The hospital is expected to open in fall 2027. The 40,000-square-foot facility will include a 14-bed emergency room, a 13-bed inpatient hospital and physician practices. It will also offer outpatient services and physical therapy.

Keep on scrolling: TikTok has signed agreements with three major investors—Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX—to form a new TikTok U.S. joint venture, ensuring the popular social video platform can continue operating in the U.S. The deal is expected to close on Jan. 22, according to an internal memo. In the communication, CEO Shou Zi Chew confirmed to employees that ByteDance and TikTok signed the binding agreements with the consortium. Read more from The Associated Press.

Striking a deal: President Donald Trump and nine major pharmaceutical companies on Friday announced deals that will slash drug prices for the government’s Medicaid program and for cash payers. The details of each deal are still unclear. Read more from Reuters.

Feliz Navidad: Not planning a home-cooked feast this Christmas? 225 Magazine has you covered with a roundup of Capital Region restaurants open on Christmas Day.