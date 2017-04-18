Koch Industries exec calls for criminal justice reform in Louisiana

Prison Security Fence around Exercise Grounds. iStock photo

A top executive with Koch Industries laid out the conservative case for criminal justice reform in Louisiana to a group of state lawmakers and business leaders at a breakfast meeting this morning.

Mark Holden, senior vice president and general counsel for Koch Industries, was effectively preaching to the choir. Many in attendance at the forum have been involved in the years-long effort to address problems within the state’s criminal justice system and are supportive of bills before the Legislature this session that seek to reduce the state’s highest-in-the-nation incarceration rate and reinvest savings in rehabilitation programs.

“If Louisiana locks more people up and for longer than other states, and spends more money than other states but its crime rate remains higher than other states, why wouldn’t you fix the system?” Holden asked his audience. “It’s clearly not working.”

Daily Report has the full story.