Thursday, December 3, 2020 BusinessCoronavirusInsider Juban’s Creole Restaurant faces uncertainty; UFC Gym to close Perkins location By Caitie Burkes - December 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print With no reopening date in sight, the future of Juban’s Creole Restaurant on Perkins Road remains cloudy. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in