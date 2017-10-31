Insurers face host of lawsuits alleging underpayments for 2016 August flood

(AP Photo/Max Becherer)

Flood insurers significantly underpaid homeowners in the wake of last year’s flooding in Louisiana, according to a rash of lawsuits filed in recent months.

Many of the suits were filed in September and October, as homeowners began to face one-year deadlines to appeal their insurance payouts. Lawyers who separately represent hundreds of homeowners say insurers have underpaid their clients tens of thousands of dollars each on average.

The main targets of the lawsuits are Wright Flood Insurance Services, NFIP Direct, Allstate and Louisiana Farm Bureau. Those are some of the “write your own” insurers through the federally-backed National Flood Insurance Program. The companies get paid for writing policies and processing flood claims, while the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the hook for paying out the claims.

Daily Report has the full story.