Republicans in Louisiana likely immune from any GOP health care fallout

(iStock photo)

Republicans in Congress may be feeling political pressure surrounding the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but Louisiana’s delegation does not appear especially vulnerable in any upcoming elections, experts say.

John Couvillon, political analyst and polling expert with JMC Analytics and Polling, said at the Press Club of Baton Rouge today that incumbents facing re-election in the 2018 midterms could be in a tough position if their replacement for the ACA causes their constituents to lose coverage.

“If a bill passes and people lose coverage, there’s nothing worse for an incumbent than scared voters,” Couvillon said.

https://www.businessreport.com/article/republicans-likely-immune-gop-health-care-fallout-red-louisianaBut Republicans in Congress first have to actually pass legislation replacing former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. And regardless of what happens, Louisiana’s five Republican House members and two Republican senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, are likely to be safe from any major electoral upheaval.

Daily Report has the full story.