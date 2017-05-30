@Highland completion date pushed back to late summer

@Highland, a new mixed-use office park located on 9 acres at the intersection of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard, is running about three months behind schedule and likely won’t be completed until late August.

Developer and tech guru Mo Vij—whose company, General Infomatics, will be the anchor tenant in the office park—says a variety of factors are behind the pushed-back completion date. They include routine construction delays, lengthy backups in the parish permits office, and a slight redesign of a two-story vertical live wall of plants that will be the centerpiece of the General Infomatics office.

“No one in Louisiana has ever done a wall like this, so it is tricky,” Vij says. “My contractor made me feel bad but I wanted it done right.”

Vij has been marketing the property on the Louisiana Commercial Database since April. So far, two potential office tenants have signed letters of intent for a total of about 15,000 square feet of office space in the park’s first building. He declines to identify the tenants because lease agreements have not been finalized.

