Entrepreneur: Taylor Jacobsen

SKETCHING IT OUT SKETCHING IT OUT

While he may be young, Taylor Jacobsen is no stranger to entrepreneurship. The New Orleans-born urban designer ran an outdoor maintenance business to pay for his undergraduate education at LSU. After graduating in landscape architecture, he worked at design firms, pitching in on projects in the Middle East and China, until 2015 when he fell in love with drone technology and co-founded United Aerial, an aerial data collection company in Dallas.

DIFFERENT STROKES

After three years acting as chief operating officer of United Aerial, Jacobsen wanted to get back to design, so he sold his shares in the company and returned to the Pelican State. He re-enrolled at his alma mater in 2018 to pursue his master’s while also launching his newest endeavor, the Urban Canvas Studio, a design firm that uses art installations to define and revitalize urban spaces. Although he’s not set to graduate until May, Jacobsen says he wants to start his company while in school so it will be developed by the time he graduates.

COVERING THE CANVAS

To date, much of the firm’s work has been in downtown Baton Rouge. Jacobsen has completed several murals for businesses—both inside and outside of buildings. One of the firm’s largest projects is the Heart Trail, a 3.2-mile walking trail through Baton Rouge, which at a bird’s-eye view looks like a heart. Some 500 individual art pieces will be installed along the trail to raise awareness for heart-related health issues. Next, Jacobsen hopes to establish additional trails in the city, like along Plank Road or in the health district. “Baton Rouge is a canvas. Everywhere I go, I see opportunities.”