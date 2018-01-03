Entrepreneur: Riley and Reed Stephens

Photography by Don Kadair

POSITION Founders, owners

COMPANY Ambici Wooden Watches

WEBSITE Ambicico.com

WHAT THEY DO Luxury wooden watches

NEXT GOALS Expand product line, establish a brick-and-mortar presence and build brand loyalty by telling stories through products

TIMELESS AMBITION

Following in the footsteps of their father, who put himself through college working as a carpenter—much like his father before him—Reed and Riley Stephens were eager to start making some money of their own while they were still in high school. In the summer of 2014, the brothers began brainstorming business concepts at a time when they were collecting watches. “It made sense to combine our family background in woodwork with our love for the mechanical and artistic aspect of wearable timepieces,” Riley says of their idea to create a line of wooden watches. After conducting some market research and identifying a manufacturer, they launched a 30-day Kickstarter campaign in December 2014 that far exceeded their $12,500 crowdfunding goal.

ON THE CLOCK

When the brothers launched Ambici, which is Albanian for “ambition,” the market for wooden watches was small but they sensed it was ripe for growth. In 2015, they began selling their first four models on Etsy and other online marketplaces. “A wooden watch is really a conversation starting piece,” Riley says of the appeal of their timepieces, which sell for about $129. Despite having no formal business training, the brothers won first place at LSU’s Venture Challenge in 2016 and used the $8,250 prize to enhance and optimize their website, allowing them to expand their reach.

WATCHING THE MARKET

While new makers have been pouring into the marketplace, driven by the growing popularity of artisanal fashion goods, “there is a lack of innovation in watchmaking,” Riley says. “That is something we are working on with our new batch of designs; trying to bring in our engineering expertise into the artistic aspect of the watch to make the wood more durable.” The brothers are identifying other ways to set themselves apart through strategic partnerships that enhance the story behind their timepieces and using reclaimed wood in their designs. In the future, Reed says, he hopes their products will build relationship and tell stories, better aligning customers with the brand.

TIME WILL TELL

Heading into their fourth year in business, the brothers continue their studies at LSU—Reed is a senior and Riley is a sophomore—while they work on expanding Ambici into a full line of men’s wooden accessories. They’re prototyping wooden sunglasses and hope to start selling them this summer. Riley says one of the biggest challenges is keeping up with the constantly changing fashion industry. But their technical and engineering background allows them to quickly bring new ideas to reality. “You can have an idea, draw it, make a 3-D model and quickly get the product in your hand to see and feel it,” Reed says, adding they’re also recruiting a sales staff as part of an effort to get their products in storefronts. “And we hope to move out of our home office and into the Louisiana Tech Park in the near future.”