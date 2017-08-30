Entrepreneur: Ozzie Fernandez

Photography by Don Kadair

POSITION CEO

COMPANIES Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, Lit Pizza, Rocca Pizzeria

WHAT THEY DO Burrito and artisan pizza restaurants focused on fresh ingredients and a full dining experience

NEXT GOALS Continuously improve operations and customer experience; secure quality management and set team members up for success

GETTING ROLLING

From a young age, Ozzie Fernandez felt a calling to share the culinary legacy of his Mexican ancestry. But the founder of one of Baton Rouge’s most successful Mexican eateries took a roundabout path to starting his culinary career. After graduating from Texas A&M with a biology degree, Fernandez decided to attend culinary school—but he received formal training in Italian fare. He got his start in fine dining as a sous chef, but like many in the industry he dreamed of owning his own restaurant. At 26, he decided to pursue his vision for a new concept with a menu inspired by his Mexican roots. He teamed up with veteran restaurateur and investment banker Gary Kovacs to open his first Izzo’s Illegal Burrito in 2001. By making health-conscious tweaks to his grandmother’s recipes, sourcing high-quality ingredients and serving up dishes at an affordable price, Fernandez found quick success in Baton Rouge with Izzo’s and soon after began expanding. Today, there are 17 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi.

FIRING UP A NEW CONCEPT

Fifteen years after founding Izzo’s, Fernandez introduced his second concept to Baton Rouge, opening Lit Pizza on Burbank Drive near LSU in August 2016. The concept allows customers to choose from among 50 fresh toppings to customize a pie from a wood-fired brick oven. “After Mexican food, Italian food is kind of my second love,” Fernandez says. “Multi-concept has always been something we wanted to do.” A second Lit Pizza opened in July, and Fernandez has plans to open as many as six additional locations as well as another Izzo’s in the coming year. Fernandez attributes Lit’s early success to the same philosophy that allowed Izzo’s to thrive. “We really own what we call the full dining experience, and that’s high-quality ingredients with generous portions at a great value, in a clean and attractive facility with fast and friendly service. Our guests are all very savvy customers, so it’s about creating an experience they can truly enjoy.”

ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS

Though his restaurants have grown beyond Baton Rouge, the city is still the home base for Fernandez. He sees his business as a regional brand with local roots, and believes there are still plenty of holes to fill with both Izzo’s and Lit Pizza. However, while touring the space of what was Goûter restaurant on Government Street for a potential Lit Pizza location, inspiration struck for yet another new concept: an upscale pizzeria with a traditional sit-down component. “The space was really yearning for something a little more.” Adding the full-service dining is where he got his start and from there, the full idea for Rocca Pizzeria was born. “It is kind of like a calling back home.” Fernandez is in the process of perfecting the menu, but describes it as “Neo-Politian”—putting a new twist on Neapolitan pizza—with chef-inspired pies, small bites, cured meats and craft cocktails. Expected to open in October, Rocca will be a one-off restaurant, Fernandez says, but one he hopes it will become a culinary destination in Baton Rouge.

REMAINING ROOTED

As an owner and CEO managing 430 employees, Fernandez is focused on creating opportunities for his team. “There is nothing more fulfilling than to have managers promoted from within that start families, secure stores and create great lives for themselves.” In the short term, he’s also working to further improve internal operations and the customer experience, as well as integrating new technology like online ordering and delivery through third party applications like Waiter and UberEATS. Now a long way from launching his first restaurant, Fernandez says the key to success is staying in tune with staff members and customers. “When I used to run one restaurant, I could really touch people through their stomachs, but as you become larger and grow, it is not always clear. It’s so important to stay in tune with your base and get back in the stores as you grow to stay in touch with what got you there.”