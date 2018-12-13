Photography by Brian Baiamonte

COMPANY Cazayoux Creative

POSITION Founder and CEO

WHAT THEY DO Traditional and online marketing, specializing in copywriting

NEXT GOALS Expand client base

WORLD OF WORDS

Chavanne Cazayoux Debataz has always had a way with words. Growing up, she spent her free time reading and writing poems, short stories and plays, which led her to major in advertising with a focus in copywriting at the Savannah College of Art and Design. From there, she went on to work for a creative agency in Dallas and later for Lamar Advertising Company in Baton Rouge, all the while exercising her writing muscles with freelance copywriting gigs. When two of her clients needed more than Debetaz could manage with her full-time job, she decided to try her hand at writing a business plan and opened Cazayoux Creative in 2016.

CORRALLING COPY

Relieved to leave the grind of agency life behind, Debetaz seized the opportunity to establish a business model and culture that inspires creativity. She has copywriters working for her all over the country because she believes that the best ideas and the right words are “rarely born within the hours of 9 to 5” and often happen beyond a desk. Forgoing a centralized office space for a remote work model gives her full-time employees and contractors the freedom to write “wherever their wellspring of inspiration resides.” And without the confines of an office, Debetaz says she’s able to attract and retain what she feels are the best copywriters in the country.

CREATIVE CONTENT

In a world where content is king, good writing is hard to come by, according to Debetaz. “While there is steep competition in the digital marketing space, businesses like us that are laser focused on copywriting are few and far between.” It’s that specialization that has allowed Cazayoux Creative to grow from two to more than ten clients in just two years. Yet, to remain competitive Debetaz keeps an in-house social media expert and several graphic designers, allowing the business to service those seeking a more inclusive scope of work.

WRITE ON

From lifelong writer to small business owner, Debetaz is still learning how to wear the many hats of an entrepreneur. “I have to be HR, accounting and sales all at the same time. It was a big learning curve, but when I look back at where we started, I can confidently say that we’ve grown in a smart way.” The majority of Cazayoux Creative’s clients are startups and small to midsize businesses. “They treat us like part of their team and we love being part of their vision.” Looking ahead, Debetaz hopes to hire more full-time writers and account managers to continue the steady growth.