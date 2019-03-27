Entrepreneur: Brenda Goff

By
-
Insider
(Photo by Brian Baiamonte)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
SEEDS Brenda Goff got her first taste of the garden industry while working at a local nursery for four years. While she enjoyed assisting amateur green thumbs select the perfect flora for their homes…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR