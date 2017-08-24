Email inboxes overflowing for BREC commissioners ahead of controversial zoo vote

The Baton Rouge zoo (file photo

With a vote on the future of the Baton Rouge Zoo just hours away, BREC commissioners are feeling the heat—both from those opposed to potentially moving the zoo out of its north Baton Rouge location and from those pushing to explore new sites.

Commissioners say since Monday, they’ve received at least 200 emails—mainly from citizens, as well as some from organized groups and even a few elected officials.

Though sentiments are mixed, those opposed to moving the zoo have launched a more aggressive and better-organized campaign, according to BREC Commissioner Mike Walker.

“Most of the ones I’ve received are from the anti crowd,” Walker says. “They’re just bombarding commissioner members with the message, ‘Please don’t vote.’”

Commissioner Davis Rhorer says he’s also received more emails in opposition to a potential zoo move than in support of it.

