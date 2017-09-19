Edwards opposes Cassidy, Graham health care bill

File photo (AP)

Saying he can’t support something that eliminates the Medicaid expansion program, Gov. John Bel Edwards has joined a bipartisan group of governors in opposing Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham’s Affordable Care Act replacement bill.

“Right now, more than 430,000 working poor people in Louisiana have access to health insurance because we chose to bring our federal tax dollars back home,” Edwards says in a statement. “We’re saving lives, money, and investing in our people to ensure they are able to receive quality healthcare. Importantly, Louisiana’s uninsured rate has dropped to nearly 10 percent. Undoing this progress would negatively impact our citizens and our economy.”

