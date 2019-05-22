Capitalize on the eBay Retail Revival program

In early May, Baton Rouge and eBay officials enthusiastically announced the city has been selected to participate in the company’s Retail Revival program, joining just three other U.S. and two int…

In early May, Baton Rouge and eBay officials enthusiastically announced the city has been selected to participate in the company’s Retail Revival program, joining just three other U.S. and two international cities. Between 25 and 100 local firms are expected to be selected for participation in the free program, with applications to be accepted beginning in August. In the meantime, here’s a primer on the the program and who stands to capitalize on it.

WHAT IS IT? A 12-month e-commerce and business training program that encourages participating small businesses to “stay local, sell global” and help them compete in a digital economy.

WHO’S ELIGIBLE? Retailers based in the Baton Rouge metro area that sell goods aligning with one of eBay’s product categories: fashion, motors, home and garden, toys and hobbies, and consumer electronics.

HOW DOES EBAY SELECT PARTICIPANTS? Those who have been in business for at least one year are preferred, especially if they demonstrate the following aspects: an expansion-focused business plan including e-commerce as part of the strategy; a brick-and-mortar presence; a range and depth of inventory at varying prices; a basic level of competency with technology; and an active social media presence.

WHAT DO PARTICIPANTS GET? Several free services, including:

• Comprehensive training. eBay will host a full-day launch event in September, consisting of hands-on training led by its Global Customer Experience team.

• Individualized coaching. Each retailer is assigned a coach from the team to support their onboarding into the program during the first eight weeks. Retailers have weekly calls with their coaches, who help them develop their eBay business strategies and teach them how to use platform tools to achieve their goals. Afterward, eBay develops additional learning opportunities based on the participant’s unique needs.

• An eBay premium store subscription. Valued at roughly $70 a month, the subscription includes a number of free listings, discounted final value fees and eBay-branded shipping supplies.

• Ongoing marketing support. Participants receive free social media promotion, public relations and a dedicated Retail Revival landing page on eBay’s website, where the seller’s page will still exist after the 12-month program ends. Select retailers will also get customized video and photographic assets.

HOW CAN I APPLY? Applications will be accepted at ebayinc.com/BatonRouge beginning in August.