DA Hillar Moore details 2016 police ambush; Gunman left suicide note

The gunman who killed three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers last summer searched online for the home addresses of the two white police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, a black man killed outside a North Foster Drive convenience store almost one year ago.

The Associated Press reports an investigative report released today doesn’t indicate that 29-year-old Gavin Long ever acted on the information he sought online. His research wasn’t the only evidence of his anger over the police treatment of African-Americans.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III revealed details about Long’s internet search during the release of an exhaustive report on the 2016 ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement. The prosecutor showed videos, photos and graphics depicting exactly how Long attacked police on July 17.

On a Sunday morning roughly two weeks after Sterling’s death, Long sought out law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge. He killed Officers Montrell Jackson, 32, and Matthew Gerald, 41, and Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Garafola, 45.

Daily Report has the full story.