Thursday, March 24, 2022 BusinessCoronavirusInsider COVID-19 misinformation contributing to health care provider burnout By David Jacobs - March 24, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) Health care provider burnout, a problem even before the pandemic, has been exacerbated by COVID-19. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in