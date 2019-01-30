Business Lunch: BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

By
-
Insider
As the menu notes, The Pitmaster “feeds two or one hungry human.” Diners can select three smoked meats, either sliced brisket, chopped brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken or house-made andouille. A quarter rack of baby back ribs and a choice of side rounds out the plate. (Photos by Collin Richie)
        Specializing in competition barbeque and Gulf seafood, BRQ turns out about 2,000 pounds each of brisket and pork from its onsite smokers every week. It op…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR