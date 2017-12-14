Business group urges governor, legislators to pass comprehensive fiscal reform

The Committee of 100 for Economic Development, the state’s business roundtable comprising leaders of Louisiana’s largest companies, is urging Gov. John Bel Edwards and state legislative leaders to pass a comprehensive fiscal reform package that will solve the state’s immediate fiscal crisis and also create a more stable and predictable revenue structure for the future.

In a letter sent this morning to Edwards, Senate President John Alario and House Speaker Taylor Barras, C100 notes that two years ago it developed “a menu of options” to address the state’s chronic fiscal crisis. Those options were based on several independent studies, including one commissioned by the Legislature in House Concurrent Resolution 11.

“The health of our state, our economy and the interests of our businesses and citizens mandate that we take the steps necessary to address the fiscal cliff while planning for a multiyear implementation of the changes recommended by the HCR 11 Task Force,” says the letter, co-signed by C100 Chair Sonia Perez, and past chair Tom Clark.

Daily Report has the full story.