Brown and Root among firms interested in package of state road, highway work

Bridge on Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (iStock photo)

Engineering and industrial construction companies both locally and nationwide are gearing up and, in some cases, teaming up to respond to a state Request For Information from firms interested in partnering with the state on nearly a dozen large-scale road and highway projects.

“A lot of contractors like us are starting to talk about what could be the dream team to do this work,” Brown and Root CEO Andy Dupuy says. “We’re talking to other contractors with expertise in this area because there is bridge work, road work, highway work, a little bit of everything.”

The Brown and Root team will likely include four other firms, whose names and experience levels will be detailed in the RFI, which is due to the state in late March. Brown and Root executives say based on what they’re hearing on the street, as many as 20 teams could submit RFIs to the state.

“There’s big interest in this all around the country,” Brown and Root COO Fred McManus says. “But the contractors who are capable of doing this are all Louisiana firms. That’s why we think we can put the best team together—because we’re local.”

Daily Report has the full story.