Broome, new Baton Rouge police chief highlight shared desire for change

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and soon-to-be Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul today highlighted their shared desire for change at BRPD, as the mayor ended a yearlong quest to install her own head of the department.

“We start off on a great foundation where we agree on something: That there’s room for change,” Paul said at a news conference. “I really want to include the men and women of the police department. I don’t have all the answers.”

Paul, a 23-year veteran of Louisiana State Police, has for the past five years served as head of the Bureau of Investigation, a $55 million-a-year division that handles the “organizational management” of officer-involved shootings, criminal investigations and gaming, among other things, according to his application. He graduated from Loyola University with a degree in criminal justice in 2004 and was the only one of the five finalists for the BRPD job who did not work for city police.

