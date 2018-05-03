Broome fights back against St. George with new budget numbers

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration went on the offensive today for the first time against the St. George incorporation effort, releasing data that suggests St. George organizers are off by nearly $14 million in the amount of sales tax revenue they estimate their city will collect in its first year as an independent municipality.

St. George organizers have said they believe their new city would collect an estimated $53.4 million in sales tax revenues in their first year, according to a budget released in March and prepared by the Metairie CPA firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram. Those revenue estimates appear to be based on a percentage of the parish’s overall sales tax collection, according to the Broome administration.

By comparison, the administration’s analysis lists a spreadsheet of all 6,500 businesses that exist on paper in the proposed St. George city and discounts those that are inactive or do not pay sales taxes, leaving just slightly more than 2,100. An additional 1,540 or so businesses in the proposed city pay occupational license fees only, which would also be a source of revenue, though a relatively small one.

Organizers of the St. George effort could not be reached for comment prior to deadline.

Daily Report has the full story.