BRG physician launches at-home taste sensitivity kit predicting COVID-19 outcomes

By
-
(iStock)
A physician at Baton Rouge General has launched an at-home taste sensitivity kit that can predict COVID-19 outcomes and is being distributed nationally.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.