BREW keynote speaker Ryan Holiday reveals how to build a lasting brand

The brands that have stood the test of time are still so relevant today that you may forget just how old they are.

Think of WD-40, which was created in 1964, or the book What to Expect When You’re Expecting, published in 1984. Here in Baton Rouge, call to mind Louie’s Cafe or Chicken Shack, both of which were founded more than 75 years ago.

Brands like these are timeless and form the premise of Perennial Seller by marketing guru and best-selling author Ryan Holiday, who delivered a keynote address Wednesday evening at Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week. The book explores why some business ideas achieve longevity and others perish after initial success.

“I’m fascinated by things that last,” Holiday said. “Once something becomes a classic, it remains a classic. We’re never going to suddenly stop reading Harry Potter or assigning To Kill a Mockingbird in school, or quoting the Bible.”

