BRAC undecided on Broome’s transportation tax proposal

A view of traffic congestion in Baton Rouge. File photo.

While the Baton Rouge Area Chamber was out in front of a proposed statewide gasoline tax to fund new transportation infrastructure projects earlier this year, it’s holding off on whether to support Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s proposed dedicated property tax to fund local road and traffic control projects until the mayor releases more details about her plan.

Those details could come as soon as this afternoon. Metro Council members, who are scheduled to introduce the proposed millage at their meeting this afternoon for consideration in August, say they’ve been promised by the administration they’ll get a list of proposed projects that would be funded by the five-mill tax before they convene at 4 p.m.

At least until then, BRAC isn’t taking a position on the measure.

“We’re awaiting details of the plan,” BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp says.

