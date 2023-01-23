Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health 

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Indianapolis-based Elevance Health Inc., the companies announced today.

BCBSLA, which has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana, will join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.

While financial terms of the acquisition were not made public, the combination builds on the existing collaboration in Louisiana through joint ownership of Healthy Blue, which serves Medicaid and Medicare dual eligible members.

The acquisition is expected to close later this year and is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of certain required approvals. Upon closing, Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield plans will operate within 15 states. See the announcement.