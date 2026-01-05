Roundup: Pizza pinch / Flu outbreak / Build Baton Rouge

Crust bust: Once the second-most common U.S. restaurant type, pizzerias are now outnumbered by coffee shops and Mexican food eateries, according to industry data. Sales growth at pizza restaurants has lagged behind the broader fast-food market for years, and the outlook ahead isn’t much brighter. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Worst in a while: At least 11 million people have contracted the flu so far this season and 5,000 people have died, according to data released Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marking the highest levels since the Covid-19 pandemic and hitting children and teenagers especially hard. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Share your opinion: Build Baton Rouge will host a community town Hall on Thursday, inviting residents, neighborhood leaders, nonprofits and business stakeholders to help shape redevelopment priorities across the parish. Feedback will inform the organization’s five-year strategic plan. The meeting runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the EBRPL South Branch on Glasgow Avenue. Seating is limited and registration is encouraged. See the event page for more details.